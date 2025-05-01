One of the key financial statements prepared in the fifth step of the accounting cycle is a(n):
A
Income Statement
B
Bank Reconciliation
C
Trial Balance
D
General Journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting cycle: The accounting cycle consists of several steps, including identifying transactions, recording them, posting to the ledger, preparing a trial balance, and creating financial statements.
Recognize the purpose of financial statements: Financial statements summarize the financial performance and position of a business. The key financial statements include the Income Statement, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement.
Identify the fifth step in the accounting cycle: After preparing the trial balance, the next step is to create financial statements. The Income Statement is typically prepared first to show the company's revenues, expenses, and net income or loss for a specific period.
Clarify the role of the Income Statement: The Income Statement provides a detailed view of the company's profitability by listing revenues and subtracting expenses to calculate net income or loss.
Compare the options provided: The Income Statement is the correct answer because it is one of the key financial statements prepared in the fifth step of the accounting cycle. The other options (Bank Reconciliation, Trial Balance, General Journal) are not financial statements but are part of earlier steps or supporting processes in the accounting cycle.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian