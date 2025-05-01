Where is inventory reported in the financial statements?
A
As a liability on the balance sheet
B
As a revenue on the income statement
C
As an expense on the statement of cash flows
D
As a current asset on the balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of inventory: Inventory represents goods that a company holds for sale in the ordinary course of business or materials used to produce goods for sale. It is considered an asset because it has economic value and can generate future benefits.
Identify the classification of inventory: Inventory is classified as a current asset because it is expected to be converted into cash (through sales) or used up within one operating cycle, typically within a year.
Locate inventory on the financial statements: Inventory is reported on the balance sheet under the 'Current Assets' section, along with other short-term assets like cash, accounts receivable, and prepaid expenses.
Understand why inventory is not reported elsewhere: Inventory is not a liability because it does not represent an obligation. It is not revenue because it has not yet been sold, and it is not an expense because it has not yet been consumed or sold to generate revenue.
Conclude the correct reporting: Based on the above analysis, inventory is reported as a current asset on the balance sheet, reflecting its role in the company's operations and its short-term nature.
