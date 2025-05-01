A list of the general ledger accounts and their balances at a particular date is a:
A
Income statement
B
Statement of cash flows
C
Trial balance
D
Balance sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a trial balance: A trial balance is a list of all general ledger accounts and their balances at a specific point in time. It is used to ensure that total debits equal total credits, verifying the accuracy of the bookkeeping process.
Differentiate between the financial statements mentioned: The income statement shows revenues and expenses over a period, the statement of cash flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the balance sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific date.
Recognize that the trial balance is not a financial statement but a tool used in the accounting process to prepare financial statements.
Identify the purpose of the trial balance: It helps accountants detect errors in the ledger and serves as the basis for preparing the financial statements.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Trial balance' because it matches the description of a list of general ledger accounts and their balances at a particular date.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian