Statement of Cash Flows under investing activities
D
Balance Sheet as a current asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of finished goods inventory: Finished goods inventory represents the cost of products that are completed and ready for sale but have not yet been sold. It is considered an asset because it holds economic value for the company.
Identify the financial statement where assets are reported: The Balance Sheet is the financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
Classify finished goods inventory as a current asset: Since finished goods inventory is expected to be sold within the normal operating cycle of the business (usually within a year), it is classified as a current asset on the Balance Sheet.
Eliminate incorrect options: The Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, not inventory. The Income Statement reports expenses, but finished goods inventory is not an expense until sold (then it becomes part of Cost of Goods Sold). The Statement of Cash Flows under investing activities deals with long-term investments, not inventory.
Conclude that finished goods inventory is reported on the Balance Sheet as a current asset, as it meets the criteria for current assets and is not relevant to the other financial statements listed.
