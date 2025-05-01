the management's interests do not align with those of the shareholders
C
the company has no outstanding debt
D
the company operates in a perfectly competitive market
1
Understand the concept of agency issues: Agency issues arise when there is a conflict of interest between the management (agents) and the shareholders (principals). This typically happens when the goals of management do not align with the goals of shareholders.
Analyze the given options: Evaluate each option to determine whether it contributes to a potential misalignment of interests between management and shareholders.
Option 1: 'All employees are also shareholders' - In this case, the agency issue is less likely to develop because employees who are shareholders have a vested interest in the company's success, aligning their goals with those of other shareholders.
Option 2: 'The management's interests do not align with those of the shareholders' - This is the most likely scenario for an agency issue to develop, as it directly describes the misalignment of interests that leads to agency problems.
Option 3 and 4: 'The company has no outstanding debt' and 'The company operates in a perfectly competitive market' - These factors do not inherently create agency issues, as they do not directly affect the alignment of interests between management and shareholders.
