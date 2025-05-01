Step 3: Learn the five components of the COSO framework: (1) Control Environment, which sets the tone of the organization and influences the control consciousness of its people; (2) Risk Assessment, which involves identifying and analyzing risks to achieving objectives; (3) Control Activities, which are the policies and procedures that help ensure management directives are carried out; (4) Information and Communication, which involves the flow of information necessary to support internal control; and (5) Monitoring Activities, which involve ongoing evaluations to ensure controls are functioning effectively.