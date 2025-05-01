Which of the following activities would most likely be considered an attestation engagement?
A
A management accountant preparing internal budget reports
B
An independent auditor providing an opinion on a company's financial statements
C
A bookkeeper recording daily sales transactions
D
A tax accountant filing a client's annual tax return
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an attestation engagement: An attestation engagement involves an independent party (usually an auditor) providing assurance on a subject matter, such as financial statements, based on established criteria.
Analyze the first option: A management accountant preparing internal budget reports is not an attestation engagement because it is an internal activity and does not involve an independent party providing assurance.
Analyze the second option: An independent auditor providing an opinion on a company's financial statements is an attestation engagement because the auditor is independent and provides assurance on the financial statements based on auditing standards.
Analyze the third option: A bookkeeper recording daily sales transactions is not an attestation engagement because it is a routine accounting task and does not involve assurance or independence.
Analyze the fourth option: A tax accountant filing a client's annual tax return is not an attestation engagement because it is a compliance activity and does not involve providing assurance on subject matter.
