To increase the amount of net sales reported on the income statement
C
To avoid recording cost of goods sold
D
To ensure products are available for sale to meet customer demand
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of inventory: Inventory represents goods or materials a company holds for the purpose of resale or production. It is a key asset that ensures the company can meet customer demand.
Recognize the role of inventory in customer satisfaction: By carrying inventory, a company ensures that products are readily available for sale, which helps avoid delays in fulfilling customer orders and maintains customer trust.
Clarify why inventory is not related to reducing cash flow management needs: Inventory requires cash investment, and managing inventory effectively is part of cash flow management rather than reducing its need.
Explain why inventory does not directly increase net sales: While inventory availability can support sales, net sales are determined by actual transactions with customers, not the mere presence of inventory.
Highlight why inventory does not avoid recording cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold is recorded when inventory is sold, and carrying inventory does not eliminate this accounting requirement.
