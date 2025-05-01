A(n) ________ is the variable amount in a salesperson's compensation.
A
salary
B
allowance
C
commission
D
bonus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of commission: Commission is a variable amount in a salesperson's compensation that is typically based on the sales they generate. It serves as an incentive for performance.
Differentiate between fixed and variable compensation: Fixed compensation includes salary and allowances, which do not change based on performance. Variable compensation, such as commission and bonuses, depends on specific criteria like sales or achievements.
Analyze the options provided: Salary and allowance are fixed amounts, while commission and bonus are variable amounts. Commission is directly tied to sales performance, making it the correct answer in this context.
Relate commission to sales performance: A commission motivates salespeople to increase their sales, as their earnings grow with higher sales figures.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definition and characteristics of commission, it is the correct answer for the variable amount in a salesperson's compensation.
