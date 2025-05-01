The balance sheet is composed of which three accounts?
A
Equity, Revenues, and Expenses
B
Assets, Liabilities, and Equity
C
Assets, Revenues, and Expenses
D
Liabilities, Revenues, and Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: It is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Recognize the three main components of the balance sheet: Assets, Liabilities, and Equity. These represent what the company owns, what it owes, and the residual interest of the owners.
Clarify why Revenues and Expenses are not part of the balance sheet: Revenues and Expenses are part of the income statement, which shows the company's performance over a period of time, not its financial position.
Relate the accounting equation to the balance sheet: The accounting equation is \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \), which directly corresponds to the structure of the balance sheet.
Review the correct answer: The balance sheet is composed of Assets, Liabilities, and Equity, as these are the accounts that reflect the company's financial position.
