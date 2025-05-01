Descriptive research is a type of marketing research that is used by businesses when they need to:
A
Develop new theories or hypotheses from scratch.
B
Predict future trends based on historical data.
C
Test cause-and-effect relationships between variables.
D
Obtain detailed information about the current status of a phenomenon or market characteristics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
As a Financial Accounting tutor, I focus on accounting-related topics. The problem provided pertains to marketing research, which is outside the scope of Financial Accounting. Please provide a Financial Accounting-related question, and I will be happy to assist!
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian