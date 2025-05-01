A company will engage in test marketing in order to:
A
Evaluate consumer response to a new product before a full-scale launch
B
Reduce the cost of raw materials
C
Increase production capacity for existing products
D
Comply with financial reporting standards
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of test marketing: Test marketing is a strategy used by companies to introduce a new product to a limited market to gather feedback and assess its potential success before a full-scale launch.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the purpose of test marketing.
Option 1: 'Evaluate consumer response to a new product before a full-scale launch' - This directly aligns with the purpose of test marketing, as it focuses on understanding consumer behavior and preferences.
Option 2: 'Reduce the cost of raw materials' - This is unrelated to test marketing, as it pertains to cost management and procurement strategies, not market testing.
Option 3: 'Increase production capacity for existing products' and Option 4: 'Comply with financial reporting standards' - Both are unrelated to test marketing, as they focus on operational efficiency and regulatory compliance, not consumer feedback or product testing.
