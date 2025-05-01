Which of the following is true regarding corporations other than S corporations?
A
They are limited to 100 shareholders, all of whom must be U.S. citizens.
B
They are subject to double taxation, meaning both the corporation and its shareholders may be taxed on earnings.
C
Their profits are always taxed only once at the shareholder level.
D
They cannot issue more than one class of stock.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of double taxation: Corporations, other than S corporations, are subject to double taxation. This means that the corporation pays taxes on its earnings at the corporate level, and when these earnings are distributed as dividends to shareholders, the shareholders also pay taxes on the dividends received.
Review the characteristics of S corporations: S corporations are limited to 100 shareholders, all of whom must be U.S. citizens, and they avoid double taxation by passing corporate income directly to shareholders to be taxed at the individual level.
Analyze the statement about profits being taxed only once: This is incorrect for corporations other than S corporations, as their profits are taxed at both the corporate and shareholder levels.
Evaluate the statement about issuing stock: Corporations other than S corporations can issue multiple classes of stock, unlike S corporations, which are restricted to issuing only one class of stock.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement regarding double taxation, as it accurately describes the tax treatment of corporations other than S corporations.
