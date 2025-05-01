Which of the following is a disadvantage of gain-sharing plans?
A
They may encourage short-term focus at the expense of long-term goals.
B
They always guarantee higher profits for the company.
C
They discourage teamwork among employees.
D
They eliminate the need for performance measurement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gain-sharing plans: Gain-sharing is a compensation strategy where employees share in the financial gains of the company, typically based on improved productivity or cost savings.
Analyze the potential disadvantages of gain-sharing plans: While gain-sharing can motivate employees, it may have drawbacks such as encouraging a short-term focus rather than aligning with long-term organizational goals.
Evaluate each option provided in the question: For example, 'They may encourage short-term focus at the expense of long-term goals' aligns with the disadvantage mentioned above, while the other options ('They always guarantee higher profits,' 'They discourage teamwork,' and 'They eliminate the need for performance measurement') do not accurately reflect the typical disadvantages of gain-sharing plans.
Consider the implications of each option: Gain-sharing plans generally promote teamwork rather than discourage it, and they do not eliminate the need for performance measurement; instead, they rely on it to determine gains. Additionally, they do not guarantee higher profits, as success depends on various factors.
Select the most accurate disadvantage: Based on the analysis, the correct disadvantage is 'They may encourage short-term focus at the expense of long-term goals,' as this reflects a common concern with gain-sharing plans.
