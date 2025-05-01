Which of the following is a source of shareholders' equity?
A
Prepaid expenses
B
Short-term loans
C
Accounts payable
D
Common stock issued by the company
Understand the concept of shareholders' equity: Shareholders' equity represents the owners' claim on the assets of a company after all liabilities have been deducted. It is composed of items such as common stock, retained earnings, and additional paid-in capital.
Review the options provided: Prepaid expenses, short-term loans, accounts payable, and common stock issued by the company. Determine which of these items directly contributes to shareholders' equity.
Analyze prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are assets, not part of shareholders' equity. They represent payments made in advance for goods or services to be received in the future.
Analyze short-term loans and accounts payable: Both are liabilities, meaning they represent amounts owed by the company to external parties. Liabilities do not contribute to shareholders' equity.
Identify common stock issued by the company: Common stock is a direct component of shareholders' equity. When a company issues common stock, it raises capital from shareholders, which increases the equity section of the balance sheet.
