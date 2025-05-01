Which of the following is an example of an express warranty?
A
A product is assumed to be fit for its ordinary use without any statement from the seller.
B
A buyer expects a product to last based on common industry standards.
C
A warranty implied by law that goods are merchantable.
D
A seller verbally promises that a product will function as described for one year.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an express warranty. An express warranty is a specific promise or statement made by the seller about the quality, functionality, or performance of a product. This promise can be verbal or written and is explicitly communicated to the buyer.
Step 2: Differentiate express warranties from implied warranties. Implied warranties are not explicitly stated but are automatically provided by law, such as the warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Express warranties, on the other hand, require a clear and direct statement from the seller.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Identify which option involves a direct and explicit promise made by the seller about the product's performance or functionality.
Step 4: Focus on the correct answer: 'A seller verbally promises that a product will function as described for one year.' This is an example of an express warranty because the seller is making a specific verbal promise about the product's functionality for a defined period.
Step 5: Reinforce the understanding by noting that the other options describe implied warranties or assumptions based on industry standards, which are not express warranties.
