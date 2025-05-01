A major activity in the planning component of financial planning is:
A
Auditing financial statements for accuracy
B
Preparing budgets to guide future operations
C
Paying suppliers for goods and services
D
Recording daily financial transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of financial planning: Financial planning involves setting goals, analyzing current financial conditions, and preparing for future financial needs.
Identify the major activities in the planning component: Planning focuses on forecasting and preparing budgets to guide future operations, rather than recording transactions or auditing financial statements.
Clarify the role of budgets: Budgets are tools used to allocate resources, set financial targets, and monitor performance against those targets.
Differentiate between planning and other financial activities: Auditing financial statements and recording daily transactions are part of financial reporting and operational activities, not planning.
Conclude that preparing budgets is the correct activity associated with the planning component of financial planning, as it directly supports future operations and decision-making.
