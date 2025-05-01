Which of the following is one of the factors that determine a company's credit rating?
A
The number of employees in the company
B
The physical size of the company's office
C
The company's advertising budget
D
The quality of the company's receivables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a company's credit rating: A credit rating is an assessment of a company's ability to repay its debts and financial obligations. It is influenced by various financial and operational factors.
Identify the factors that typically affect credit ratings: These include financial stability, cash flow, debt levels, profitability, and the quality of assets such as receivables.
Focus on the quality of receivables: Receivables represent money owed to the company by customers. High-quality receivables are those that are likely to be collected on time and in full, which positively impacts the company's liquidity and creditworthiness.
Eliminate irrelevant factors: The number of employees, physical size of the office, and advertising budget do not directly impact a company's ability to repay debts or its financial stability, making them irrelevant to credit ratings.
Conclude that the quality of the company's receivables is a key factor in determining its credit rating, as it directly affects the company's cash flow and ability to meet financial obligations.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian