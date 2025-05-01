The loan and purchase fees associated with buying a house are referred to as which of the following?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Trade Receivables
C
Mortgage Receivable
D
Notes Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the classification of loan and purchase fees associated with buying a house in accounting terms.
Review the definitions of the options provided: Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Trade Receivables are a subset of Accounts Receivable, specifically related to trade transactions. Notes Receivable refers to written promises for amounts to be received, often including interest. Mortgage Receivable refers to loans secured by real estate.
Identify the correct classification: Loan and purchase fees associated with buying a house are typically secured by the property itself, which aligns with the definition of Mortgage Receivable.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Accounts Receivable and Trade Receivables are not secured by property and are related to business transactions. Notes Receivable could apply to loans but does not specifically indicate real estate security.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and context, the correct classification for loan and purchase fees associated with buying a house is Mortgage Receivable.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian