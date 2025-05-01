Which of the following is not considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Notes Receivable
B
Prepaid Rent
C
Interest Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from sales or lending activities. They are classified as assets on the balance sheet.
Review the types of receivables listed: Notes Receivable, Interest Receivable, and Accounts Receivable are all examples of receivables because they represent amounts owed to the company.
Analyze Prepaid Rent: Prepaid Rent is not a receivable. It is classified as a prepaid expense, which is an asset representing payment made in advance for future benefits (e.g., use of property). It does not involve amounts owed to the company.
Compare Prepaid Rent to the other options: Unlike receivables, Prepaid Rent does not arise from credit sales or lending activities. It is an advance payment for a service or benefit, not an amount owed to the company.
Conclude that Prepaid Rent is not a type of receivable: Based on the definitions and classifications, Prepaid Rent is the correct answer to the question as it does not fit the category of receivables.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian