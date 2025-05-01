Which of the following reports provides information about amounts owed to vendors?
A
Accounts Receivable Aging Report
B
Inventory Turnover Report
C
Cash Flow Statement
D
Accounts Payable Aging Report
1
Understand the purpose of each report mentioned in the problem. For example, the Accounts Receivable Aging Report tracks amounts owed to the company by customers, while the Accounts Payable Aging Report tracks amounts the company owes to vendors.
Recognize that the Accounts Payable Aging Report is specifically designed to provide detailed information about amounts owed to vendors, including the age of the outstanding payables.
Eliminate the other options by analyzing their purpose: The Inventory Turnover Report measures how efficiently inventory is sold and replaced, and the Cash Flow Statement provides information about cash inflows and outflows, not vendor payables.
Focus on the key term 'amounts owed to vendors' and match it to the correct report, which is the Accounts Payable Aging Report.
Conclude that the Accounts Payable Aging Report is the correct answer because it directly addresses the problem's requirement to identify amounts owed to vendors.
