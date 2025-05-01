The price paid for an insurance policy is called an insurance:
A
Premium
B
Reserve
C
Dividend
D
Deductible
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of insurance premium: In financial accounting, the term 'premium' refers to the amount paid by the policyholder to the insurance company in exchange for coverage under an insurance policy.
Differentiate between the given options: Premium, Reserve, Dividend, and Deductible. Each term has a distinct meaning in financial accounting and insurance.
Explain the term 'Reserve': A reserve is an amount set aside by a company to cover future liabilities or losses. It is not the price paid for an insurance policy.
Explain the term 'Dividend': A dividend is a distribution of a portion of a company's earnings to its shareholders. It is unrelated to insurance policy payments.
Explain the term 'Deductible': A deductible is the amount the policyholder must pay out-of-pocket before the insurance company covers the remaining costs. It is not the price paid for the policy itself.
