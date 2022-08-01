Dividend Payment Date

Okay, so the final important date is the payment date. Let's check it out. The date that the actual cash dividend is paid. Right? That makes sense. The payment date is gonna be the date that the the cash dividend is paid. So notice what we have here on March 14, the board of directors of the apartment depot announces a dividend of 300,000. That was the declaration date. Right March 14. The directors also announced the record date would be April four. So whoever owns the stock as of April four is going to receive the dividend on April 11, the company pays the dividend. So here we have April 11 is the payment date right? The day that they paid the dividend? Not too complicated there. So what's the journal entry that the company has to make on the payment date? Well remember on the declaration date we had a liability right, we took dividends payable because we were liable to pay this dividend. Well now we've paid it off, we no longer have the liability. So on April 11 we're going to get rid Of the dividends. Payable liability with a debit right? Because it had a credit balance as a liability, we get rid of it with a debit. So we paid 300,000, we get rid of the 300,000 liability. And how did we pay for it? We paid for it with cash. Right, so we're going to reduce our cash with a credit. So the entry here is going to be dividends payable, debit Cash, credit for 300,000. Right? So what happens? We had our cash reduced by 300,000, which reduces our assets and we reduced our liabilities dividends payable by 300,000 and we stay balanced write our equation just stays balanced there. So these aren't too tricky. All you have to remember this is kind of a memorization thing of you're gonna have these three dates, you're gonna have the declaration date, record date and then payment date. Okay. So just remember the declaration date is where we have to make the liability for dividends payable. The record date. There's no journal entry. It's just to know who's going to receive the dividend and then the payment date we make the journal entry to get rid of the liability and pay out the cash. Cool. Alright, let's move on to the next topic.

