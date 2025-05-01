Which of the following best distinguishes notes receivable from accounts receivable?
A
Accounts receivable always include interest, while notes receivable do not.
B
Notes receivable are always due within 30 days, while accounts receivable have no set due date.
C
Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date, while accounts receivable are informal and usually arise from sales on credit.
D
Accounts receivable are recorded only when cash is received, while notes receivable are recorded when goods are delivered.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounts receivable. Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. They are typically informal agreements and do not include interest unless specified.
Step 2: Understand the concept of notes receivable. Notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount of money at a future date. These notes often include interest and are legally binding.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts. The key distinction is that notes receivable are formal agreements documented in writing, often with interest and a specific due date, while accounts receivable are informal and typically arise from credit sales without a formal written agreement.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, accounts receivable do not always include interest, and notes receivable are not always due within 30 days. Additionally, accounts receivable are recorded when goods or services are provided, not only when cash is received.
Step 5: Identify the correct answer. Based on the definitions and comparisons, the correct distinction is that notes receivable are formal written promises to pay a specific amount at a future date, while accounts receivable are informal and usually arise from sales on credit.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian