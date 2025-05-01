Which of the following is classified as an accounts receivable in financial accounting?
A
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
B
Equipment used for food preparation
C
Cash on hand in the restaurant's register
D
Raw ingredients stored in the kitchen
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable refers to amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. It represents a current asset on the balance sheet.
Analyze the first option: 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit.' This directly aligns with the definition of accounts receivable, as it represents money owed by customers for credit sales.
Evaluate the second option: 'Equipment used for food preparation.' Equipment is classified as a fixed asset, not an accounts receivable, because it is a physical asset used in operations rather than a receivable amount.
Evaluate the third option: 'Cash on hand in the restaurant's register.' Cash is classified as a current asset but not an accounts receivable, as it represents liquid funds rather than amounts owed by customers.
Evaluate the fourth option: 'Raw ingredients stored in the kitchen.' Raw ingredients are classified as inventory, which is a current asset, but not an accounts receivable, as it represents goods held for sale or use rather than amounts owed by customers.
