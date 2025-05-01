Which of the following asset accounts is increased when a receivable is collected?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Cash
C
Inventory
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When a receivable is collected, it means that the company has received cash from a customer who previously owed money. This transaction affects the asset accounts.
Identify the accounts involved: Accounts Receivable represents money owed to the company by customers, while Cash represents the physical or electronic money the company has on hand.
Determine the impact on Accounts Receivable: When a receivable is collected, the Accounts Receivable account decreases because the customer has paid their debt, and the company no longer expects payment from them.
Determine the impact on Cash: The Cash account increases because the company has received payment, which adds to its available funds.
Conclude which asset account is increased: Since the collection of a receivable results in an increase in the Cash account, Cash is the correct answer.
