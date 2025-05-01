Which of the following is an example of open-end credit?
A
A trade account receivable for a single sale
B
A mortgage loan with fixed monthly payments
C
A 90-day note receivable
D
A company credit card used for ongoing purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of open-end credit: Open-end credit refers to a revolving line of credit that allows the borrower to make repeated transactions up to a certain limit, repay the borrowed amount, and borrow again. Examples include credit cards and home equity lines of credit.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of credit or financial arrangement. Compare each option to the characteristics of open-end credit.
Option 1: A trade account receivable for a single sale. This is not open-end credit because it is tied to a specific transaction and does not allow for ongoing borrowing.
Option 2: A mortgage loan with fixed monthly payments. This is a closed-end credit arrangement, as it involves a fixed loan amount and structured repayment terms, not revolving credit.
Option 3: A 90-day note receivable. This is also a closed-end credit arrangement, as it involves a specific loan amount and repayment within a fixed period. The correct answer is Option 4: A company credit card used for ongoing purchases, which matches the definition of open-end credit.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian