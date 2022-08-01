Perpetual Inventory:Purchases

Alright, so let's go a little more in detail about purchasing in a perpetual inventory system. So one thing I want to note real quick, we're gonna have a deep discussion about the perpetual inventory system and then we're gonna have a very similar discussion about periodic inventory systems. A lot of books only focus on one of these. And it's usually the perpetual system that the books will cover, some books like to do both of them. So I have separate lessons that are very similar. So you can compare and contrast between the two and then of course some are only periodic. And then I'm not sure why you would be watching this video. If you're only studying periodic anyways, let's go ahead and dive into the perpetual here. So we're gonna dive into purchases and we're gonna think about a merchandizing company that generally what their business is, is to buy goods in bulk, right, they're gonna buy a bunch of goods in a big bulk to save money and then sell them to customers individually. Right? So they'll break up these bulk purchases and sell it to the customers in smaller amounts. Right? That's kind of a standard business model. But we have to remember when we're talking about inventory, we're only thinking about that one product that we're in the business to sell. Right? So for a T shirt company, our inventory is gonna have t shirts in it, right? There's not gonna be like computers in our inventory or equipment or machines, right? None of that's gonna be inventory. The only thing that's inventory is that merchandise that we're selling. So notice that companies are going to purchase many different things. The goods they acquire for resale like that T shirt company. Well that's gonna go into inventory, right? If they're gonna buy something that they're planning on reselling that's why they're in business, that's their inventory. But what if they're buying like pens, paper, stapler, office supplies, you know equipment like that? That's going to go into our supplies category. Right. So notice the difference there between the supplies and the inventory right? Supplies is stuff that gets used around the office where inventory is what we're actually selling and a copy machine. Right if we buy a copy copy machine that would be something like machinery or equipment, something like that. Some sort of long term asset. Right So we're gonna see that we can make all sorts of purchases. But the purchases we're focused on. Now are these inventory purchases, right, inventory purchases. So let's go ahead and see how this works when the company purchases goods. We debit the inventory account right? We're gonna increase our inventory for the goods that they purchase. So let's look at this example. T. O. S. Company purchased 500 units of things on account at a price of $5 per thing. Okay so we have a price that they paid how many they bought and how they bought it. So let's go into the details here they bought 500 units times $5 right? Each one cost $5. So they spent $2500 right? 2500 is the value of the goods that they bought. So that's what's gonna go into the inventory, right? We're gonna increase our inventory with a debit for that 2500 of stuff they bought. I noticed this has nothing to do with selling it yet. This is just purchasing it. We haven't sold anything yet. So inventory is going up by 2500 and they told us we bought it on account, so we buy something on account, we're not paying cash, right? We're giving them an iou so what's going to be our credit in this journal entry? Well, it's not gonna be accounts receivable, right, accounts receivable, We're talking about things were supposed to receive. This is something we're gonna pay, right? This is an accounts payable. It's an iou we gave to the other company. So we're going to credit our accounts payable to increase that liability. I'm gonna put a p it's a very common uh acronym for accounts payable that we use. And we're gonna credit that the 2500, right? Because that's the amount that we owe to our supplier. So in this example we saw that the inventory went up by 2500 And the liabilities, right? We owe money, this went up by 2500 and there was no effect on our equity, right? So there you go. Our balance, our equation stays balanced, the assets went up and the liabilities went up by the same amount. So we're good here. Alright, let's pause. And in the next video we'll discuss purchase returns. Alright, let's do that now.

