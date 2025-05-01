A corporate vertical marketing system is best described as:
A
A system where a retailer owns the manufacturer and the wholesaler.
B
A system in which a single company owns and controls multiple levels of the distribution or production process.
C
A system where independent firms at different levels of production and distribution join together through contracts.
D
A system in which independent firms at the same level of operation join together for economies of scale.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporate vertical marketing system: It refers to a structure where a single company owns and controls multiple levels of the production or distribution process.
Differentiate between the options provided in the problem: Analyze each description to identify which aligns with the definition of a corporate vertical marketing system.
Option 1: 'A system where a retailer owns the manufacturer and the wholesaler' - This matches the concept of a corporate vertical marketing system, as it involves ownership and control across multiple levels.
Option 2: 'A system in which a single company owns and controls multiple levels of the distribution or production process' - This is the correct definition of a corporate vertical marketing system.
Option 3 and Option 4: These describe other types of marketing systems, such as contractual vertical marketing systems or horizontal marketing systems, which involve collaboration rather than ownership and control.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian