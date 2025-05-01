A company's _____ is the purpose of the organization.
A
organizational chart
B
balance sheet
C
code of ethics
D
mission statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the purpose of an organization, which is a fundamental concept in business and accounting.
Review the options provided: The options include 'organizational chart,' 'balance sheet,' 'code of ethics,' and 'mission statement.'
Analyze each option: An 'organizational chart' shows the structure of the organization, a 'balance sheet' is a financial statement, and a 'code of ethics' outlines ethical guidelines. None of these directly define the purpose of the organization.
Focus on the correct option: A 'mission statement' is a formal summary of the organization's purpose, goals, and values, making it the correct answer.
Conclude: The mission statement is the document that explicitly states the purpose of the organization, distinguishing it from the other options provided.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian