can provide immediate cash flow and an established customer base
C
always guarantees higher profits than starting a new business
D
means there is no risk of business failure
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of buying an existing business: Buying an existing business involves acquiring a company that is already operational, with established processes, customers, and revenue streams.
Evaluate the advantages: Buying an existing business can provide immediate cash flow due to its ongoing operations and an established customer base, which reduces the time needed to build a customer network from scratch.
Consider the risks: While buying an existing business can be advantageous, it does not eliminate the need for due diligence. Thoroughly investigate the financial health, legal standing, and operational efficiency of the business to identify potential risks.
Clarify misconceptions: Buying an existing business does not guarantee higher profits compared to starting a new business. Profitability depends on various factors such as market conditions, management, and competition.
Understand the risk of failure: Purchasing an existing business does not mean there is no risk of business failure. External factors like market changes, economic downturns, or internal issues like poor management can still lead to failure.
