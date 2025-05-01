The core competencies of a business are generated by the interaction of which of the following?
A
Revenues and expenses
B
Owners and creditors
C
Resources and capabilities
D
Assets and liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of core competencies: Core competencies refer to the unique strengths and abilities that give a business a competitive advantage. These are typically generated by the interaction of resources (such as physical assets, intellectual property, and human capital) and capabilities (the ability to effectively utilize those resources).
Analyze the options provided: The problem lists several pairs of elements, such as revenues and expenses, owners and creditors, resources and capabilities, and assets and liabilities. Evaluate which pair aligns with the definition of core competencies.
Focus on resources and capabilities: Resources are the tangible and intangible assets a business possesses, while capabilities refer to the processes and skills that allow the business to use those resources effectively. Together, they form the foundation of core competencies.
Eliminate incorrect options: Revenues and expenses relate to financial performance, not core competencies. Owners and creditors pertain to ownership and financing structures, which are not directly tied to core competencies. Assets and liabilities are part of the balance sheet but do not inherently define core competencies.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'resources and capabilities,' as these are the elements that interact to generate the core competencies of a business.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian