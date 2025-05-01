Which type of life insurance is most commonly used for key employee indemnification in accounting practices?
A
Universal life insurance
B
Term life insurance
C
Whole life insurance
D
Variable life insurance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of key employee indemnification: This refers to a financial safeguard for a business in case a key employee passes away. The insurance provides funds to cover potential losses or costs associated with replacing the employee.
Review the types of life insurance: Term life insurance, universal life insurance, whole life insurance, and variable life insurance each have unique features. Term life insurance is typically the most cost-effective and straightforward option for temporary coverage.
Analyze why term life insurance is commonly used: Term life insurance provides coverage for a specific period and is often chosen for key employee indemnification because it aligns with the temporary nature of the risk (e.g., the employee's tenure). It is also less expensive compared to other types of life insurance.
Consider the accounting implications: Businesses often choose term life insurance for key employees because it minimizes costs while providing adequate coverage. The premiums paid for such policies may be recorded as an expense in the company's financial statements.
Conclude the reasoning: Term life insurance is the most commonly used type for key employee indemnification due to its affordability, simplicity, and alignment with the temporary nature of the risk being insured.
