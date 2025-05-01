In the context of accounting, which of the following is NOT typically included as a provision under the 'waiver of premium' clause?
A
Exemption from future premium payments
B
Refund of previously paid premiums
C
Continuation of policy benefits
D
Coverage during disability
Understand the concept of 'waiver of premium' clause: This clause is typically included in insurance policies and allows the policyholder to stop paying premiums if they become disabled or unable to work, while still maintaining the policy benefits.
Identify the typical provisions under the 'waiver of premium' clause: These usually include exemption from future premium payments, continuation of policy benefits, and coverage during disability.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Compare each option to the typical provisions under the 'waiver of premium' clause.
Determine which option is NOT typically included: Refund of previously paid premiums is not a standard provision under the 'waiver of premium' clause, as this clause focuses on future premiums and maintaining policy benefits during disability.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Refund of previously paid premiums,' as it does not align with the standard provisions of the 'waiver of premium' clause.
