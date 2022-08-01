paying your employees is one of the largest expenses for the business. Right? So let's dive into these payroll expenses and the related payroll liabilities. Okay? So when we talk about payroll, we're going to be focused on this idea of salaries and wages expense. And that's where we keep track of all the money associated with paying our employees. So the salary and wage expense, it's gonna include the gross pay earned by the employees. And when we talk about gross gross basically means total. So this is the total amount that they earned. But we don't usually pay them their gross amount earned, right? We usually withhold some for taxes net is usually what they get paid right? The net amount is what they get paid. We take the gross, we adjust it for some things like taxes and then we give them their net pay. Okay? That that becomes important when we start making journal entries right? Because we might take the salary expense as our debit, but we don't pay that total amount in cash to the employee. What we do is we withhold some of that money and then we pay that to the government on their behalf. Right? If we if you've ever received a paycheck and you know, it's got all of these adjustments before you get to your final pay. Well that's the company paying things on your behalf. So they're gonna take on some liabilities on your behalf credits, right? These are the payroll liabilities and then they're also gonna pay you cash. So we won't just see one credit for just the cash because they're withholding some of it, that they'll later remit to the government on your behalf. And they'll also have their own taxes that they're gonna have to pay. Okay. So what we'll see is that the employees are liable for certain payroll taxes and that's what we see here, that the company is paying them less right there, taking a credit for some of those salary expenses and paying them a little less because they they're withholding and then they'll later pay those on behalf of the employee. But the employees aren't the only ones that pay taxes. Employees are, employers are also liable for their own payroll taxes. So everybody's paying taxes around here isn't that great? So let's go ahead and discuss some of the main taxes, luckily in your class, they don't dive into so much detail about these calculations. Most of the time, they're just gonna give you the numbers, they might say, you know, the federal income taxes withheld from employees was $20,000 and they'll just tell you the number, You don't have to do percentage calculations. Some teachers like to do it because they wanna make you deal with the percentages, but it's not that hard. We'll practice it a little bit. Okay, So the first ones we see here, the first types of taxes is those income taxes, we've got federal and state income taxes, luckily I'm here in florida and we don't have to pay a state income tax, that's one of the great benefits of living in florida. Well, we still have to pay federal income taxes. And as an employee, I would be liable for some of that. Okay. So what happens is when I get paid, well, I get paid a little less because the company is gonna pay the government on my behalf some of this money. So when we calculate those federal income taxes, there's gonna be a tax schedule. Okay. And that's beyond the scope of this class. It depends on how much money you make, how much taxes you're gonna, oh, they're just gonna give you this number. They'll just say this is the amount of federal taxes owed. Same thing with the state income taxes. And especially because every state is different, they're not gonna have you learning all these different rules for each state, Nothing like that. They're just gonna be giving you numbers when these, these income taxes come up. But remember that the person responsible for these is the employee. So the employee is the one paying these taxes, but we're the one we, as the company are the ones remit ng the taxes to the government. Okay. So when the employee earns their paycheck, we give them a little less money because we're holding a bit of that to pay to the government and that's those liabilities I was talking about above. Okay, because we're liable to pay those to the government on the employee's behalf. So we've got those income taxes next we have FICA tax, the FICA taxes, the federal insurance contribution act. And this is basically the Social Security tax. So this one is the Social, I'll write it out Social Security tax. Okay. That's basically what goes in there. And it also includes um the Medicare, Social Security And Medicare. Okay. So not only is the employee employee responsible for paying some of these taxes, the employer also pays these taxes as well and each of them pay 7.65% of the gross pay. So that means if the employee employer is paying you $50,000, well you're gonna have to pay 7.65%. And the employers also gonna pay 7.65% of that 50,000. Okay. Sometimes they make you calculate this one. Like I said, most times when you deal with payroll in this class, they're just giving you numbers, but this would be the most likely one they make you calculate because this precise percentage of 7.65%. Okay, so that's the FICA tax and then we also deal with on the employer side. So just like the employee above had to deal with the income taxes. Well the employer deals with unemployment taxes, unemployment taxes are paid by the employer And those there can be federal and state again, right? So there's gonna be a federal unemployment rate and that's gonna be 6.2% of the 1st 7000 earned by the employee that can get complicated. Like I said it's usually they'll just make you deal with the 6.2% or they'll just give you numbers altogether. Mostly I just want you to be exposed to these taxes and who has to pay them. Okay so the income taxes is the employee, the unemployment taxes is the employer and the FICA tax is both. Cool. Alright so state unemployment taxes similar thing there. Um We call that one Suta. So we got food to and Ceuta for our our unemployment taxes and the last part of our salary expense right? Because we're dealing all with payroll here. The salary expense is the employee benefits. We might pay benefits to the employee, we might offer them health insurance, 401k. Plans, things like that. Well that that's part of their compensation and it's part of our salary and wage expense. Okay so whenever this happens we might have additional withholding from the employee. So the employee might take even less on their paycheck and we're going to pay stuff on their behalf. So we'll get liabilities like that. Or we're just going to be directly paying if it's an employer sponsored health care that they pay for the employees. Health care. Well that's gonna be a salary expense for us but it's gonna be coming off of our books, right? We're gonna be paying those with our cash. Cool. So this is basically everything that goes into salary and wage expense. We've got the actual compensation, the cash that we pay them. Then we got to deal with the taxes and the employee benefits. Those are the three basic components of this payroll stuff. So let's go ahead and dive into an example. So you can kind of see it all in action. All right, let's do that in the next video.

