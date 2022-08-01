Constructing a Trial Balance

Alright. So now we're ready to create our trial balance. So the trial balance, it's gonna list all the accounts and their final balances. Okay. So we would basically do what we just did with cash with the T. Account or what we did with accounts payable. We would do that for every account and we would find the final balance in every account. Now. Our example is pretty simple. So there wasn't too many accounts that got affected too many times. Cash was probably the most most complicated T account that we were gonna build. So if you wanted to go through, you could go by account account and practice your T. Accounts to find these final balances. All right. I'm gonna show you the final balances here once we get down there. All right. So what we do is we use these trial balances and what we call the adjusted trial balance to create our financial statements. Alright. So remember that balance sheet, the income statement, cash flow statement. That's what we're all building up with all of building up to all of this work that we've been putting in. It's leading us to finally being able to show our our users show our investors, show our banks or the creditors uh the position of the company, show them these financial statements. Okay? So when we create a trial balance, we're gonna show our accounts in a certain order. First we're gonna show the assets, then the liabilities, then equity followed by revenue and finally expenses. Okay. This is gonna be the order of the accounts that we're gonna show in our trial balance. And I've already listed them here. These are all the accounts that we affected throughout our formation example for clutch tutoring. So notice what we've got here. We've got all these accounts right here. Those are the assets, right. We've got, you can't see that. Let me let me go. I'll do it on this side. So right here that's assets right here. Right. Then we have what we only had one liability. Then we had our equity accounts right here. And remember that these these revenue and expense accounts, they're part of equity. Right? All of the income goes into equity revenues and expenses go into equity. But we're just gonna list them here separately. Revenue and expenses. Right. Okay. So we've got all our accounts listed and these are all the accounts that we affected throughout our example. Okay. So what we would do is we would find the final balance in every account and most of them were only affected one time. So you could see the final balance just from the journal entries. Okay. So cash, we did the T-account for cash above. Right. We went up here, we did the cash T. Account and we got a final balance of $10,000. Right? So that's what we would put in here. The final balance of cash was $10,000. And then accounts receivable. We had a couple of transactions there, we had 5000 owed to us and then we uh and then we received 3500 of it. So there was only 1500 left in accounts receivable. And you could see that if you made a t account for accounts receivable and got the transactions uh got the the entries from our transactions supplies. We saw went up to 8000 Land had a value of 40,000. Alright. And those were all debit balances, right? Those are all assets. So we can expect them to have a debit balance. Next we have a liability accounts payable, right? And this accounts payable account had 8000 in it. But this is a credit balance, right? Because it is a liability. We would expect a credit balance. Alright. And now equity accounts. Well, common stock. When Johnny Clutch started the business, he put 50,000 into the business. Let me get out of the way for the rest of these Uh dividends. The next one, dividends, right? We paid dividends of $500. And that was a reduction of equity. Right? We paid that out of our equity this 500. So it's gonna be a debit there in our equity account. Next we have revenues. We held those reviews and we earned 5000 in revenues. And our wage expense. Right? And that was a credit because revenues go up with credits and our wage expense was 3000 that we paid to our tutors. Okay. So this is our last check to be able to make sure that everything is correct and we didn't make any errors. We're gonna total up all the debits and all the credits. Right. I'm gonna start with the credits because there's less numbers there. But let's go ahead and do that. We've got 8000 plus 50,000 plus 5000 gets us to a total of 63,000 down here. Right? There's 63,000 total credits. And our debits should hopefully equal the same amount. 10,000 plus 1500 plus 8000 plus 543,000 there it is 63,000. So the debits equal 63,000 credits equals 63,000. That's a good sign that we've done everything correctly here. Okay. So that's always a good check. Is being able to check whether your debits equal your credits, whether your assets equal your liabilities plus equity. If there's something wrong there, that means you've made an error somewhere and you can go back and check your work. Okay? So this is our trial balance and with this information we could be ready to make our financial statements. Alright? We would take our assets and we would show those as the assets, we would show our liabilities, we would show our equity. But what we have here is what's called an unadjusted trial balance. Okay. In further units, we're gonna talk about adjusting entries, entries that we're gonna do to adjust certain things in the business to get to the real final balances. Okay. But as of now this would be a trial balance that we could go ahead and make journal entries or excuse me, make financial statements out of. Okay. In the future we're gonna learn about adjusting entries and the adjusted trial balance. Don't worry, it might sound scary right now but they're not that difficult. Alright, so let's go ahead and pause here and we'll move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts