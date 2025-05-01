Which of the following best describes the ratio of net income to total sales?
A
Operating margin
B
Net profit margin
C
Gross profit margin
D
Net sales ratio
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net income: Net income is the profit a company earns after deducting all expenses, including operating expenses, interest, taxes, and other costs, from its total revenue.
Understand the concept of total sales: Total sales refer to the revenue generated from selling goods or services before any deductions such as returns, allowances, or discounts.
Learn the formula for net profit margin: Net profit margin is calculated as \( \text{Net Profit Margin} = \frac{\text{Net Income}}{\text{Total Sales}} \times 100 \). This ratio expresses net income as a percentage of total sales.
Compare the given options: Operating margin focuses on operating income relative to sales, gross profit margin focuses on gross profit relative to sales, and net sales ratio is not a standard term for this calculation. The correct term for the ratio of net income to total sales is 'Net profit margin.'
Conclude that the net profit margin is the best description for the ratio of net income to total sales, as it directly measures profitability relative to sales.
