Which of the following is a primary advantage of choosing a sole proprietorship as a form of business organization?
A
Ease of transferring ownership
B
Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily
C
Simple and inexpensive to establish
D
Limited personal liability for business debts
1
Understand the concept of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and most common form of business organization.
Analyze the advantages of a sole proprietorship: The primary advantage is that it is simple and inexpensive to establish. This means there are minimal legal and administrative requirements compared to other business structures like corporations or partnerships.
Evaluate the other options provided: 'Ease of transferring ownership' is not a characteristic of sole proprietorships because ownership is tied to the individual owner. 'Ability to raise large amounts of capital easily' is also not applicable, as sole proprietorships often face challenges in raising significant capital due to limited resources and lack of access to equity markets.
Understand the concept of liability: Sole proprietorships do not offer limited personal liability for business debts. The owner is personally responsible for all liabilities, which is a disadvantage compared to other structures like corporations.
Conclude why 'Simple and inexpensive to establish' is the correct answer: This aligns with the defining characteristics of a sole proprietorship, making it the most accurate choice among the options provided.
