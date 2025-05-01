Which of the following transactions increases total liabilities?
A
Issuing common stock for cash
B
Paying off a bank loan
C
Purchasing inventory on credit
D
Collecting cash from a customer for a previous sale
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of liabilities. Liabilities represent obligations that a company owes to external parties, such as loans, accounts payable, or other debts.
Step 2: Analyze each transaction to determine its impact on liabilities. For example, issuing common stock for cash increases equity, not liabilities. Paying off a bank loan decreases liabilities. Collecting cash from a customer for a previous sale affects cash and accounts receivable but does not impact liabilities.
Step 3: Focus on the transaction 'Purchasing inventory on credit.' When inventory is purchased on credit, the company acquires goods without immediate payment, creating an obligation to pay later. This obligation is recorded as accounts payable, which is a liability.
Step 4: Recognize that purchasing inventory on credit increases total liabilities because it adds to accounts payable, which is part of the liabilities section on the balance sheet.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given transactions, 'Purchasing inventory on credit' is the one that increases total liabilities, as it directly creates a new obligation for the company.
