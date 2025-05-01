Which of the following best represents the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Equity = Assets + Liabilities
C
Liabilities = Assets + Equity
D
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: The equation is a cornerstone of financial accounting and represents the relationship between a company's assets, liabilities, and equity.
Break down the components: Assets are resources owned by the company, liabilities are obligations owed to external parties, and equity represents the owner's residual interest in the company after liabilities are subtracted.
Recall the formula: The fundamental accounting equation is expressed as \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \). This equation ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Analyze the options provided: Compare each option to the fundamental accounting equation. For example, \( \text{Assets} = \text{Revenues} - \text{Expenses} \) is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet.
Select the correct answer: The correct representation of the fundamental accounting equation is \( \text{Assets} = \text{Liabilities} + \text{Equity} \), as it accurately reflects the relationship between these elements on the balance sheet.
