Which of the following represents the basic accounting equation?
A
Assets = Revenues - Expenses
B
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
C
Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues
D
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic accounting equation: The fundamental principle of accounting is that a company's assets are financed by liabilities and owner's equity. This is expressed as Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity.
Break down the components: Assets represent resources owned by the company, liabilities are obligations owed to outsiders, and owner's equity is the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities.
Analyze the incorrect options: The equation 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Similarly, 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and owner's equity. Lastly, 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues' is incorrect because owner's equity is derived from assets minus liabilities, not revenues.
Confirm the correct equation: The correct equation is 'Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity,' which aligns with the balance sheet structure and ensures the accounting equation remains balanced.
Apply the equation: Use this equation as the foundation for recording and analyzing financial transactions, ensuring that every transaction maintains the balance between assets, liabilities, and owner's equity.
