Analyze the incorrect options: The equation 'Assets = Revenues - Expenses' is incorrect because revenues and expenses are part of the income statement, not the balance sheet. Similarly, 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' is incorrect because liabilities are not the sum of assets and owner's equity. Lastly, 'Owner's Equity = Assets - Revenues' is incorrect because owner's equity is derived from assets minus liabilities, not revenues.