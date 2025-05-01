Which of the following does NOT accurately represent the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Owner's Equity = Assets - Liabilities
B
Assets - Liabilities = Owner's Equity
C
Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity
D
Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the fundamental accounting equation, which is: Assets = Liabilities + Owner's Equity. This equation is the foundation of double-entry accounting and ensures that the balance sheet remains balanced.
Step 2: Rearrange the fundamental accounting equation to verify the accuracy of each option provided. For example, subtract Liabilities from both sides to derive Owner's Equity = Assets - Liabilities.
Step 3: Similarly, rearrange the equation to check if Assets - Liabilities = Owner's Equity. This is valid because it is another form of the fundamental accounting equation.
Step 4: Analyze the option 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity.' Rearrange the fundamental accounting equation to see if this is mathematically possible. Subtract Owner's Equity from both sides, and you will find that this does not align with the fundamental accounting equation.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Liabilities = Assets + Owner's Equity' does NOT accurately represent the fundamental accounting equation, as it contradicts the established formula.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian