Stock Splits

Alright. How did you guys do? The growing company declared a three for two stock split on their 60 cent par value? Common stock when 400,000 shares were outstanding? The market price per share at the time of the split was $21. So notice in this case it's a little trickier. It wasn't just a two for one, we're not doubling the number of shares and having the prices, we've got a three for two stock split. So this is when my split ratio comes in handy. Three for two means our split ratio is gonna be one 0.5. Right? So 1.5 shares per one share that was previously. Okay. So what we wanna do, we wanna remember that? There's no journal entry, right? No journal entry. When we do a stock split, we only make a memo that shows the new number of shares. The new par value. Okay, So let's go ahead and see what each of these are. So the new shares outstanding. Well, we have to take the old shares outstanding of 400,000. And we're gonna multiply it by my split ratio of 1.5. And what does that give us? It should be 600,000. Right, I'm gonna double check 400,000 times 1.5. 600,000 shares outstanding afterwards. Okay, so the new shares outstanding is gonna be 600,000. How about our new par value are par value was previously 60 cents and we're gonna divide that by the split ratio of 1.5. So 60.60 divided by 1.5, That comes out to 0.4. So 40 cents is the new power value. And what about our new market price? The market price before was $21 divide that by 1.5. And that comes out to $14 market price. And I want to do one more calculation here just to show you that our common stock outstanding stays the same. So before we had 400,000 shares, times a 60 cent par value. Right? 40,000 shares with a 60 cent par value. What does that come out to 400,000 times .6. That comes out to 240,000. And now we have 600,000 shares with a 47 par value. So 600,000 times 0.4. Well that's also 240,000. Right, so our par value hasn't changed, we've just changed how we split the pie right now, it's going to be more shares with less par value per share. Cool. Alright, so that's the stock split right there. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

