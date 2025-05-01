Which of the following is an example of the 'Control Activities' component among the five components of internal controls?
A
Communicating policies through staff meetings
B
Performing regular risk assessments
C
Requiring dual signatures on checks above $10,000
D
Establishing a code of conduct for employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'Control Activities' within the framework of internal controls. Control Activities are the policies and procedures implemented to ensure that management directives are carried out and risks are mitigated.
Review the examples provided in the problem and identify which one aligns with the definition of 'Control Activities'. Specifically, look for actions that directly enforce or execute control measures.
Analyze the option 'Requiring dual signatures on checks above $10,000'. This is a specific procedure designed to prevent unauthorized transactions and ensure accountability, which is a hallmark of Control Activities.
Compare this option with the other choices provided. For example, 'Communicating policies through staff meetings' and 'Establishing a code of conduct for employees' are more related to the 'Control Environment' component, while 'Performing regular risk assessments' aligns with the 'Risk Assessment' component.
Conclude that 'Requiring dual signatures on checks above $10,000' is the correct example of the 'Control Activities' component, as it directly enforces a control procedure to mitigate financial risks.
