Managers use an internal control system primarily to:
A
Reduce the number of employees needed in the organization
B
Eliminate the need for external audits
C
Safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting
D
Increase company profits through aggressive sales tactics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control systems: Internal control systems are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency.
Clarify the purpose of internal control systems: The primary goal is not to reduce the number of employees, eliminate external audits, or increase profits through aggressive sales tactics. Instead, it is to protect the organization's resources and ensure accurate financial information.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the primary purpose of internal control systems. For example, reducing employees or eliminating audits are not the main objectives of internal controls.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct answer is 'Safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting,' as this aligns with the fundamental purpose of internal control systems.
Relate the concept to real-world applications: Internal control systems include measures such as segregation of duties, regular audits, and access controls, all designed to protect assets and ensure accurate financial reporting.
