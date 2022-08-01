Balance Sheet - Coca Cola

Alright, so here we have coca cola's balance sheet and notice that they show us two years here, but notice that they give us a date right snapshot this is at a point in time. They're saying, as of this day, as of december 31st 2016, how much cash did we have? How much investment? How much did we Oh right. All of these things at this point in time and notice how it's set up here, we start with our assets and remember that assets. This is the statement that shows us that assets equal liabilities plus equity, right? That's what's going to be shown on this statement. And here we go. We start with our assets and it starts with the current assets, right? Current assets are assets that are cash or converted to cash in under one year. Right? So it shows us all of these current assets all here and then it gets to a total current assets, Right? And then it starts showing us other assets, these are more long term assets, other things, things We've talked about property, plant and equipment, this is where we're gonna have land, this is where machinery, buildings that we own, they're all gonna be in property, plant and equipment. Notice trademarks, right? We talked about patents, trademarks could be something that the coca cola company has over their products as well. So that's basically it, there's other kind of crazy ones in there. I don't want to get into too much detail but notice we get to a total assets, total assets. And we've got this number, I want to circle it here, 87 to 70 that's our total assets as of this point in time december 31st 2016. And notice that this is in millions. So this is actually pretty crazy coca cola's balance sheet is in millions. So that right there, their total assets, this we would actually add six zeros behind it. So 87-70 And it's in millions. So, we're actually talking about 87, it's right there behind me. We're talking about $87 billion dollars in assets. All right, this is a huge company. Now, let's go down to the other part of the statement. So, we've we've seen the assets and here come liabilities right, right after total assets, we've got our current liabilities and that's money that we're gonna oh, within the next year. Right. And we're gonna show all our our liabilities, their long term debt, and deferred income taxes, Right? We're gonna get to a total of liabilities. Actually, what they what they generally do, and it looks like they didn't hear they didn't show a total liabilities, because what they like to show is the total liabilities plus equity. Right? Because down here, total liabilities plus equity. Well, there's our number, there's that 87-70, right? The balance of the assets plus liabilities and equity. So it showed our liabilities here. And then it got to the equity here, right? Here's equity and it showed some equity stuff, and then it got to the totals, right? So it shows us how it balances out assets, equal liabilities plus equity. Alright, so, obviously here's a pretty complicated statement, but I'm just showing you that our fundamental equation is even shown even in these crazy big companies. All right, so let's go ahead and move on to the next financial statement.

Hide transcripts