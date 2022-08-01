Statement of Cash Flows - Coca Cola

So last but not least, we have coca cola's cash flow statement. Again, it's in millions. Right? But remember that cash flows show for a period of time, only the balance sheet is showing us a snapshot. This is showing us the 12 months ended on this day. So it's over the period of time. So you can imagine we started the year with some amount of money and then things happened all year and we ended with a different amount of money. Right? So when we, when we show our cash flow statement, which I know we haven't talked about yet, we break it up into three sections. We have our operating activity section. The operating activities show us things that happen from operations. Okay. This is our day to day business. This is the actual business of the company goes into operating activities and it shows all the different things that affected cash here from operating. And then we show our investing activities, notice investing activities here. So we started with operating activities up here, right? Operating activities. Then we show investing activities, this is investments that we make in our long term assets or sale of our long term assets. So if we let's say, you know, purchase land or sell land, those types of activities are going to be shown as investing activities. Okay. And we talk about the cash flow statement in a lot of detail near the end of the book. I'm just showing you here, don't get too caught up in all the details. Just showing you on a high level what what's going on. So we show our operating are investing and finally our financing activities. So financing activities is when we're dealing with our debtors like the bank or our shareholders. Right? So when we pay dividends, something like that would show up as a financing activity. Okay, so we take that that is all of our activity either falls as an operating and investing or financing activity. And then we take all of those changes in cash. Right? Notice payments of debt right here as the financing activity. As an example. That means they paid that much money. They pay that much money in cash to pay off their debt, right? But they also issued debt, right? And they got this much in debt. So they were able to finance, they brought in money from debt and then they also paid off other debt as well. So they're just showing you how all this cash is flowing around. Okay. So what we do is we find the effect of excuse me, the net increase down here. After we do all of our activities, we come down to the bottom where we summarize everything here. The net increase decrease during the year. This 1246. Well, that's gonna be the sum of this number right here. The net cash provided or used by financing activities. This number here. The net cash provided used in investing activities And up here the net cash provided by operating activities. If we sum all those numbers and I believe they have this kind of an interesting effect of exchange rates that's kind of like uh just a higher level problem that we don't talk about in this course. But but if we add those three numbers operating investing and financing, that tells us the change in cash during the year. So if we take the change in cash during the year and we add it to the beginning balance, the balance at the beginning of year, well, it's going to get us to the ending balance of cash. 8555. Alright. And this ending balance should tie back to our balance sheet, right? It should show us, hey, we started with 7309 things happen and we got 28555. So I'm gonna scroll back up to our balance sheet and I'm gonna show you that these numbers are gonna be there. So let's see cash. There it is cash 8555. And the beginning balance was this 7309 right there. Right? So it just showed us how we got from the 7309 to the 8555. Alright, So that's the whole point of the cash flow statement is to show us how that cash changed cash is king and it's important to know how cash is affecting everything. Alright, so that's it here. That is our cash flow statement. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

