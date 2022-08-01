Statement of Stockholder's Equity - Coca Cola

Alright. So here we have a statement of stockholders equity. Notice they call it share owners equity. They can call it whatever they want. They could just call it the statement of equity, whatever here they're calling it the statement of share owners equity and coca cola. When I picked up this this this financial statement, it was long man, there was a lot going on here. And luckily for you, you're not going to have to go through any of the that detail in this class are our discussion of equity is going to be very high level um And we don't go into all sorts of detail. But what you'll notice is that the things that we've talked about still hold? All right. So it's gonna show a period of time here again, we're gonna go through a period of time in this case, we're starting from december 2013. And it shows what happens year over year. Okay. It's gonna show that increases to stockholders equity and then um other activities, right? It shows increases and decreases to stockholders equity. And it keeps going and it's gonna keep adding and subtracting what happened throughout the year in all the different accounts, notice here's the common stock account, capital surplus, which is like the additional paid in capital reinvested earnings. That's what they're calling their retained earnings. They've got other things here, notice Treasury stock, we've talked about. Don't worry about all the other ones. They're not so important. But notice these are the accounts we've talked about and they're showing us what's increased in that account, what's decreased in that account and what's affecting it? Right. That's good information that's being shown to the stockholders. And as we go we're increasing we're decreasing. We're showing all the activity. I even had to truncate it because it was so long. I just cut part of it out because I was like, we're not getting anything out of it. And what do we do? We end up with a balance at the end of the year. Okay. So gap noticed this one started at the beginning of 2013 here, right? They were showing all the way to 2013 and they got all the way to 2016. So gap actually requires quite a bit of past information when we talk about stockholders equity. Right? So that's basically what's going on here. We start with some balance, we show the changes in the account and we get to the ending balance. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next financial statement.

