Income Statement - Coca Cola

Alright. So now I want to show you some sample financial statements so you can see what they actually look like in the real world. I've chosen coca cola as the company to show you financial statements for now, coca cola is a gigantic company with very complicated financial statements. But I picked this because although it's complicated, you can see that our, our fundamental equation and all these things that we've talked about so far are still apparent in their financial statements. All right, let's check it out. So let's start here with the income statement. Okay, I pulled this from the government website where where companies have to submit their financial statements to the government. Okay, so this is notice an income statement and notice that it says 12 months ended, right? It's for a period of time just like we discussed, the income statement is gonna show us the revenues and expenses of a company over a period of time. Okay. And notice there's a lot going on here, but I just want to show you on a high level what's going on. We start with our revenues up here. This is the revenues of the company. And then as we go down, we're subtracting out all the expenses maybe here and there. There's gonna be other sources of revenue that we get maybe from interest. Maybe we have loans out that we have to other companies or something like that. We might be getting little sources of revenue, but our main revenue probably from coca cola of selling bottles of coca cola. That revenue, that's that top line net operating revenues And then they start to subtract things from it, cost of goods sold, they make a gross profit. Where they show along the way, they show some uh some summations, right? Uh So they're they're here where they're showing gross profit. Well, that's just the subtraction of this number minus that number gets us there and we keep going down, we're taking out more and more expenses as we go down. So we start taking out all these expenses and notice here, there there is another interest income right there. So there's a little bit more money that comes in. But overall, we start with our revenues, take out our expenses. And where does it lead us net income, right? Revenues minus expenses gets us to our net income. And then they show a little bit of extra stuff um earnings per share, some calculations that will go through later in the course. But they're also important information to show to the to the users there. Alright, so that's our income statement notice there's was pretty complicated. There's a lot going on there, but it really just boils down to the revenues minus expenses, gets us to our net income. Alright, so let's pause here and let's continue on to the next financial statement

