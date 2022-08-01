Corporations:Advantages and Disadvantages

Throughout this course, our focus has mainly been on a corporation as the business organization. Let's go into a little bit more details about the corporation. So you may have heard of a lot of this stuff before, but let's just go through it real quick. A corporation is a separate legal entity from the owners of the business. Okay, so the corporation is separate from the owners of the business. So let's go through some of the main advantages of setting up as a corporation. And disadvantages, what we hear is advantages, well, they have an unlimited life, right? And this becomes this comes from the easy transferability of ownership, the reason they have unlimited life. Well, think about common stock here, right? The shares of common stock, the ownership is split up into these shares of common stock. So, whoever owns the common stock is an owner of the corporation, and think about any uh, stock on the market, right? Maybe you want to buy shares of Apple stock. Well, that's very easy to do, right? You just go to the stock exchange and you can buy shares of stock from someone willing to sell it. So this transferability of ownership, it's very easy, and it happens all the time, Right? And that has no effect on the day to day business of the corporation, right. If you go and buy a share of stock, that's not gonna go effect what they're doing to run the business itself. And that goes with this last advantage here, is that owners have limited liability for the debts of the business. Okay, And this, the idea here is let's say that you bought shares of Apple stock and now Apple stock gets into a lawsuit and they lose the lawsuit, well, it's not like whoever is going to collect from Apple can come to you personally and knock on your door and say, hey, Apple company lost money, You need to pay us no, Apple Corporation itself is what's gonna pay them and if they run out of money, that's it, that's your limited liability. You don't have to pay anything on top of what you've invested into the business. That's all you're you're liable to lose, is your investment. Okay? So that's that limited liability, which is a huge advantage of a corporation compared to other business organizations. So, let's go through these disadvantages. Real quick one you might have heard of, is this double taxation? So double taxation, That means that corporate owners are taxed twice on their on the earnings. The first one is when the corporation itself pays taxes, right? So if you think about it, the corporation is gonna have their revenue minus expenses, and they're gonna come up with some amount of taxable income, right? So they're gonna be they're gonna pay their taxes on this taxable income over here. Right? So the corporation pays taxes and then when they go ahead and this leftover income, what they pay out to the stockholders as dividends, Well, the stockholders are gonna have to pay taxes when they receive dividends, okay? So when you receive a dividend as the owner of the corporation, you're gonna have to put it on your tax return as earnings and you're gonna pay taxes on it. So there's two taxes the corporation itself, and then the stockholders paying taxes on the dividends received. Okay. Another main disadvantage is there's a lot of government regulation surrounding corporate life forms. And finally, this one can actually be a, a benefit or a loss or a disadvantage is the separation of ownership and management, right? This goes with the, the idea that the owners of the business aren't involved in the day to day operation. So the advantage there is that you don't have to be as an owner, don't have to be business savvy, right? You don't have to be business savvy uh, to invest in a corporation. If you say, hey, I think Apple is gonna do great. And you invest in apple stock. Well, there you go. You don't really have to know the ins and outs of the tech business to own the business and the management you can hire, I guess this would be not business savvy managers can be the business savvy ones, right? And they understand the business, so that sounds like an advantage, but at the same time, it's a disadvantage because you're disconnected from the day to day operation of the business as the owner. You don't really get a say in what's happening in the day to day business and that can be seen as a disadvantage as well. Okay, so this could be kind of a good thing and a bad thing based on how you look at it, Right? So that's about it. For the advantages and disadvantages, let's move on to how we create a corporation and the structure, the the authority structure of a corporation. Let's do that in the next video.

Hide transcripts